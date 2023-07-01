Bus fans turn out in droves to mark the last departure of New World First Bus route 970X. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s New World First Bus drives into history as it merges with sister company Citybus

  • Bus fans mark occasion as final New World First Bus service runs and first for new-look Citybus takes to the roads
  • Combined company will bear the Citybus logo and sport new livery as the 25-year-old New World First Bus identity disappears

Winona Cheung
Winona Cheung

Updated: 1:25pm, 1 Jul, 2023

