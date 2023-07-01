Bus fans turn out in droves to mark the last departure of New World First Bus route 970X. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s New World First Bus drives into history as it merges with sister company Citybus
- Bus fans mark occasion as final New World First Bus service runs and first for new-look Citybus takes to the roads
- Combined company will bear the Citybus logo and sport new livery as the 25-year-old New World First Bus identity disappears
