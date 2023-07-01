About 40 Hong Kong drivers set off on road trips across the border on Saturday on the 26th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule, even though 4,000 applied for permits. Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung on Saturday said by 10am, 40 vehicles had left the city for mainland China under the new scheme. He added the Transport Department had received about 4,000 applications, but some were not processed because of hiccups in mainland car insurance and mismatching details provided by drivers. “We are coordinating with mainland authorities to streamline the procedure, hoping to make the application more convenient for car owners,” he said. Applications for the “Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles” scheme opened on June 1, allowing residents to drive into Guangdong province via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge with permits that will be valid for up to a year from July 1. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, in his July 1 speech on Saturday marking the 26th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule, also touched on the new policy: “The launch of the scheme means that Hong Kong people can drive to the mainland for sightseeing, visiting families and business in an even more relaxed and free manner, drawing people from both sides closer together.” The Hong Kong Automobile Association held an inauguration ceremony for the travel scheme at AsiaWorld-Expo in the morning. 9,500 Hong Kong motorists sign up for scheme to drive in mainland China Chung Hay-man, an entrepreneur in his 50s who was among the successful applicants, set off to Zhuhai on Saturday morning for a two to three-day getaway with his wife, mother-in-law, and two daughters aged 11 and six. “I’m pretty excited about it because it’s the first time authorities are allowing Hong Kong motorists to drive directly to the mainland,” he said. “There will be a new way to commute between Hong Kong and the mainland cities, which offers us a lot of flexibility.” Chung, who travelled to the mainland every two to three months for business, added the new policy offered more convenience because he did not qualify for a cross-boundary vehicle licence, which has strict requirements for eligibility. He said he spent about HK$5,500 (US$702) applying for all the required permits and vehicle examinations and insurance. The whole process, which went smoothly, took him 27 days. Nevertheless, he encountered some hiccups when uploading the documents to the mainland application system. “The website was not user-friendly, I did not understand how it works, and it took me some time to figure it out, including using the authentication code to log in,” he said. Sunny Lau, a 60-year-old Hongkonger in the finance industry, is among the many applicants who have not heard back from authorities, despite applying in mid-June. To celebrate the handover, he applied for the licence for one of his antique vehicles on June 10, hoping to drive it to the mainland with friends from the Collector Car Club. “But the approval did not arrive in time,” he said. “Indeed, fewer than 10 members of our club got the new licence before today.” Nevertheless, Lau embarked on a two-day trip to Zhuhai on Saturday with his friends and family, driving another vehicle with a cross-boundary licence he obtained years ago. What Hongkongers need to know about driving into mainland China under new scheme Drivers who are successful in the ballot are required to file a formal application for the cross-border driving licence and submit documents in digital format, including their vehicle registration document, Hong Kong identity card and mainland travel permit. Applicants also need to obtain a mainland driving licence in person in Guangdong in advance and meet insurance requirements on both sides of the border. Lawmaker Yick Chi-ming urged the government to make the applications more convenient. For example, aligning the application procedures for driving licences in Hong Kong with the mainland. Minister Lam said the traffic flow on the mega bridge exceeded the pre-pandemic level by 30 per cent, with 5,300 crossings. It hit a record of 8,500 in one day recently.