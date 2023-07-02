Singapore ranked seventh for scheduled seat capacity from Hong Kong in July, dropping from fifth over the same period in 2019, according to Cirium. Photo: AFP
Singapore drops out of top 5 most popular destinations for Hong Kong travellers, as HK Express cuts route amid weak demand
- Data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows city state ranks seventh for scheduled seat capacity from Hong Kong in July, down from fifth in 2019
- Higher airfares, fewer budget carrier options and less integration between the two places among reasons for weakening demand, according to experts
Singapore ranked seventh for scheduled seat capacity from Hong Kong in July, dropping from fifth over the same period in 2019, according to Cirium. Photo: AFP