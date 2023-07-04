Hong Kong International Airport has reached 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, or about 120,000 passengers per day, according to an Airport Authority spokesman. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong to hit pre-Covid passenger numbers by end of next year, global airline body predicts just weeks after putting date at 2027

  • International Air Transport Association (IATA) further revises forecast, pointing to government’s efforts to ease labour crunch in sector, according to spokesman
  • Director general Willie Walsh, who will visit city in August, told the Post last month some airlines needed “a lot of convincing” to return

Wynna Wong

Updated: 11:00pm, 4 Jul, 2023

Hong Kong International Airport has reached 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, or about 120,000 passengers per day, according to an Airport Authority spokesman. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
