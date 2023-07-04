Hong Kong International Airport has reached 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, or about 120,000 passengers per day, according to an Airport Authority spokesman. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong to hit pre-Covid passenger numbers by end of next year, global airline body predicts just weeks after putting date at 2027
- International Air Transport Association (IATA) further revises forecast, pointing to government’s efforts to ease labour crunch in sector, according to spokesman
- Director general Willie Walsh, who will visit city in August, told the Post last month some airlines needed “a lot of convincing” to return
Hong Kong International Airport has reached 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, or about 120,000 passengers per day, according to an Airport Authority spokesman. Photo: Yik Yeung-man