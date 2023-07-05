Drivers will no longer have to stop to pay tolls when using the Cross-Harbour Tunnel starting on July 23 under the latest expansion of the government’s electronic payment system, the Transport Department has said. The HKeToll system would also begin operating at the two other tunnels going under Victoria Harbour next month, it said on Wednesday. The automatic system, aimed at easing congestion, is already being used at three other points in Kowloon and the New Territories. The Cross-Harbour Tunnel will switch over from manual toll booths and the privately run incumbent Autotoll system to the new one at 5am on July 23, according to the department. Temporary traffic arrangements will be implemented in phases in the vicinity of the tunnel starting at 1am on the day of the changeover, it added. The tunnel will be closed from 4am to 5am, during which nine overnight franchised bus routes and one overnight green minibus route will be diverted to either the Eastern Harbour Tunnel or the Western Harbour Tunnel, according to the department. Those diverted to the east are routes N11, N118, N121, N122, N170, N171, N182 and N373, while route N368 and green minibus route 49S will be diverted to the west. Hong Kong’s Autotoll to waive HK$35 monthly charge for non-usage HKeToll is a government initiative which charges no fees, but Autotoll charges a monthly administration fee of HK$35. The new HKeToll system was first implemented at the Tsing-Sha Control Area in early May and extended to Shing Mun Tunnels and Lion Rock Tunnel in late May. According to the department, the system collected tolls for 200,000 vehicle trips on average per day at the three places. To use HKeToll, drivers must apply for a tag, open an account online and create a payment method. They will then receive notification of a successful transaction when they go through the tunnel and their tag is scanned. Smooth launch for Hong Kong’s new electronic toll system at Lion Rock Tunnel According to the department, more than 790,000 vehicle tags had been issued as of Tuesday, accounting for more than 96 per cent of licensed vehicles in Hong Kong. Drivers without the HKeToll tag or who have yet to set up a payment method will get an electronic payment notice and are required to settle the account within 14 business days or face a surcharge of HK$175, which increases to HK$350 after 21 days. Motorists will face legal action if they refuse to pay.