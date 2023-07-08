A crackdown on fare dodgers by Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corporation has seen more than 670 penalty notices handed out in just nine days and cheats who abused the HK$2 (26 US cents) subsidy scheme for elderly and disabled people accounted for 13 per cent of offenders. The MTR Corp said on Saturday that 671 people were slapped with penalties between June 25 and Monday, 89 of them for misuse of the subsidy scheme, which allows people aged 60 or over and the disabled to travel at the flat HK$2 rate. “The company has strengthened the frequency of ticket inspections and deployed the manpower, and at the same time enhanced publicity and education on correct fare payment,” MTR Corp explained. The 671 cases of fare cheating coincided with the introduction of increased fines for evaders on June 25. Fines for passengers on heavy rail services doubled to HK$1,000 and went up by HK$80 from HK$290 to HK$370 on the light rail network. A total of 4,042 cases of cheating on fares were uncovered in 2022, down from 10,082 in 2021 and 10,985 in 2020, when people’s mobility was heavily restricted by coronavirus pandemic restrictions. The increased fines were launched as part of a drive by the rail giant to target fare cheats amid a debate over whether the subsidy scheme can remain viable because of the city’s ageing population. A recent government-commissioned report said the extension of the fare reduction programme to the 60-64 age group would push the cost up to HK$8.6 billion in 2031, equivalent to 5.3 per cent of the city’s social welfare budget, compared with 1.6 per cent in 2018. Hong Kong’s MTR to raise fines for HK$2 fare scheme abuse with crackdown on way The get-tough policy is part of efforts by the MTR Corp as well as the authorities and other transport providers to tackle people who abuse the concession. Officials earlier warned that passengers caught cheating on the elderly and disabled fare scheme would face arrest. A citywide law enforcement action was launched last month at a variety of bus, ferry, green minibus and participating red minibus routes, covering all service hours, including Sundays and public holidays. Three-strong teams – one worker from the transport operator, a Transport Department officer and a security guard – carry out patrols and take action if they suspect a passenger is wrongfully using a discounted ticket. The teams will not be deployed at MTR stations, but the rail operator said it would assign staff to check whether passengers were exploiting the concessionary rate. ‘Raise HK$500 fine to curb abuse of ticket scheme for elderly on Hong Kong’s MTR’ Franchised bus operators KMB and sister company Long Win Bus, as well as Citybus and New World First Bus, said they would “actively cooperate” with the government as part of the measure. The discount, the Government Public Transport Fare Concession Scheme for the Elderly and Eligible Persons with Disabilities, was introduced in 2012. Travellers aged 60 and over and eligible people with disabilities can travel on the MTR, franchised buses, ferries, trams and kaito private ferries, as well as on red and green minibuses using the reduced fare. But there is nothing to distinguish the Octopus cards for the elderly, and anyone can buy a card without providing proof of identity or age. About 4 million Octopus cards for people aged over 65 were issued in 2019, even though there were only 1.32 million people in the age group in Hong Kong that year.