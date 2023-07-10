The Man Kam To crossing was partially closed due to the ground sinking along three lanes and several vehicle checkpoints. Photo: Handout
Crossing between Hong Kong, mainland China partially closed over cracked roads; truck drivers heading north face 1-hour travel delay
- Photos show cracked roads and debris spread across three of Man Kam To border crossing’s northbound lanes
- Members of transport industry say checkpoint’s closure will have little impact, since only northbound traffic has been affected
