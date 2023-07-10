Sichuan-based Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group showcases its suspension monorail system. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s mothballed monorail catches attention of second mainland Chinese company, months after scheme revival floated

  • Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group expresses interest in shelved railway plan for Kowloon East
  • City leader John Lee earlier said he was open to using rail system created by Shenzhen-based BYD Auto after lawmakers floated idea during Greater Bay Area trip

Oscar Liu

Updated: 11:37pm, 10 Jul, 2023

Sichuan-based Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group showcases its suspension monorail system. Photo: Handout
