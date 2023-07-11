Sixteen people were injured in a collision between two buses at a public transport terminus on one of Hong Kong’s outlying islands on Tuesday. Seven fire engines and 11 ambulances were deployed soon after 10.30am when the Fire Services Department received a report of multiple casualties at Yat Tung Estate in Tung Chung, on Lantau Island. According to the department, the collision involved a single-deck bus and a double decker. Its spokesman said 16 people – two men and 14 women – were injured in the incident and most suffered minor injuries. He said seven of the injured were sent to Princess Margaret Hospital and the other nine were rushed to North Lantau Hospital. Bus driver trapped, passengers stranded in Hong Kong tunnel after crash with crane Officers from the New Territories South traffic unit are investigating the cause of the incident. Passengers describe horror as Hong Kong double-decker crashes, tilts Between January and May this year, 49 road deaths were recorded and 332 people suffered serious injuries in traffic accidents across the city. During the whole of last year, 90 people died in 89 fatal crashes.