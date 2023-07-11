A land subsidence resulted in the partial closure of a crossing between the city and the mainland. Photo: Handout
Land subsidence at Man Kam To border crossing may take months to repair, Hong Kong leader John Lee says
- Chief Executive John Lee says government is ‘very concerned’ about the incident, which led to partial closure of crossing between city and mainland
- Lee vows to maintain close contact with mainland Chinese authorities and inform the public of any updates
