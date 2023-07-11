HK Express launched its ticket giveaway at 10.30am. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hongkongers flood HK Express’ website as carrier gives away 21,626 free tickets, but many fail to enter booking page after hours of waiting

  • Initiative part of government’s ‘Hello Hong Kong’ campaign aiming to reboot city after stringent pandemic restrictions
  • Carrier displayed one-hour waiting time when the giveaway began, with duration remaining the same after hours of queueing

Ambrose Li
Ambrose Li

Updated: 4:29pm, 11 Jul, 2023

