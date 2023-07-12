Hong Kong has ruled out introducing distanced-based fares for public bus firms to alleviate the impact of a HK$2 travel subsidy on the government’s expenditure. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong has ruled out introducing distanced-based fares for public bus firms to alleviate the impact of a HK$2 travel subsidy on the government’s expenditure. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong decides against switching to bus fares based on distance travelled, minister says after concerns raised over misuse of HK$2 subsidy

  • Lawmakers suggest charging bus passengers by distance travelled over concerns HK$2 public transport subsidy for elderly, disabled residents straining public finances
  • Welfare minister Chris Sun says introducing section fares would encourage short-distance riders to hop onto long-haul buses

Leopold Chen
Updated: 7:38pm, 12 Jul, 2023

