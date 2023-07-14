Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific is expected to record a consolidated profit of up to HK$4.5 billion (US$575.2 million) for the first half of 2023, a strong rebound from the HK$5 billion loss reported in the same period last year following the reopening of the city’s border. The airline on Friday also announced it would offer employees who had been with the company throughout the pandemic up to six weeks of eligible pay as a “special appreciation reward”. Cathay CEO Ronald Lam Siu-por said his team was “very encouraged” to see the company “on the right track” towards rebuilding, as he expressed gratitude to the government and stakeholders for their support during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific pledges to hire 800 cadet pilots this year and next “We have seen a trend of continuous improvement in the performance of our airline and our financial position is healthy. These reflect the growing strength of our business and the progress we are making in rebuilding Cathay,” he said. The carrier had recorded losses totalling some HK$33.7 billion over three years of the pandemic. More to follow ....