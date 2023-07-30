Summer kimono-clad tourists visit Sensoji Temple at Asakusa in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: EPA
Hongkongers eye Japan for ‘revenge travel’, with country among top destinations for city residents with wanderlust
- Hong Kong visitors to Japan reached almost 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in June, becoming fourth-biggest group of travellers there
- Cathay Pacific Airways, says it expects to post a net profit of up to HK$4.5 billion for the first half of 2023, following three straight years of losses
