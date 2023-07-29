The first phase of a plan to ease congestion at Hong Kong’s cross-harbour tunnels will be implemented on Wednesday. Photo: Elson Li
Tolls at Hong Kong’s cross-harbour tunnels will change on Wednesday but it will not ease congestion, transport commissioner says
- Commissioner for Transport Rosanna Law says phase two of plan will improve traffic
- More vehicles will shift to cheaper Eastern Harbour Tunnel, which will aggravate its overcrowding problem, commuter concern group spokesman says
The first phase of a plan to ease congestion at Hong Kong’s cross-harbour tunnels will be implemented on Wednesday. Photo: Elson Li