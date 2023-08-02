A full recovery of Hong Kong’s aviation industry is “in sight”, the city’s finance chief says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Recovery of Hong Kong’s aviation industry in sight, Paul Chan says, as city pursues new air service deals with global partners
- Finance chief says government looking to restore and boost city’s international connectivity, including discussing new air service deals with aviation partners
- ‘The end of the pandemic has breathed life back into the aviation sector and the Greater Bay Area is rapidly catching up and full recovery is now in sight,’ Chan adds
