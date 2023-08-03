Lavinia Lau, the chairwoman of the Board of Airline Representatives of Hong Kong, warns low staffing levels and high costs have hit airport recovery. Photo: Elson Li
Airlines warn high operational costs at Hong Kong’s airport and labour shortages make it harder for recovery to get off ground

  • Board of Airline Representatives of Hong Kong says major obstacle is lack of airport staff, with about 20 per cent of its 72 members still to resume flights from city
  • Chairwoman of the board Lavinia Hoi-zee appeals for more government help to encourage airlines to add more flights to city

Laura Westbrook

Updated: 8:42pm, 3 Aug, 2023

