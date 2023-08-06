Traffic during peak hours at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel has risen by nearly 12 per cent since the new tolls took effect. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s Cross-Harbour Tunnel logs 12 per cent rise in peak traffic despite new toll fees, but start of morning rush hour pushed back
- Transport commissioner expresses confidence second phase of toll overhaul at city’s three cross-harbour tunnels will alleviate congestion
- Official notes hourly number of vehicles travelling via Cross-Harbour Tunnel during peak periods has reached between 2,800 and 2,900 since policy change, up from 2,600
Traffic during peak hours at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel has risen by nearly 12 per cent since the new tolls took effect. Photo: Dickson Lee