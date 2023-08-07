A Thai tourist is fighting for her life at the Queen Mary Hospital after being hit by two taxis. Photo: Winson Wong
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Thai tourist fighting for life in Hong Kong hospital after being hit by 2 taxis, driver claims woman dashed into road

  • Driver of one vehicle says he could not brake in time in third lane of major road when woman dashed across
  • Victim suffered limb fractures and was rushed to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:52pm, 7 Aug, 2023

