A Thai tourist is fighting for her life at the Queen Mary Hospital after being hit by two taxis. Photo: Winson Wong
Thai tourist fighting for life in Hong Kong hospital after being hit by 2 taxis, driver claims woman dashed into road
- Driver of one vehicle says he could not brake in time in third lane of major road when woman dashed across
- Victim suffered limb fractures and was rushed to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam
