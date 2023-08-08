The Moonca, a city-built electric minibus, is set to hit the streets this year. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong-built first electric public minibus to hit road by end of year, vehicle maker says
- Mooncas, 19-seater vehicles, will be powered by high-efficiency batteries that can be charged by two methods
- The first of the minibuses, expected to cost about HK$2m each, are expected to be on the roads by the end of the year
