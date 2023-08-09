Passengers at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal are pointed in the direction of a free bus service to Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Passengers at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal are pointed in the direction of a free bus service to Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong tourism
Hong Kong /  Transport

Plain sailing for passengers at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal as free bus services end long queues for transport

  • Poor transport links at terminal sparked complaints after hundreds of cruise passengers were left waiting in long queues over the weekend
  • Government added three free shuttle bus routes to key tourist destinations and gave cabbies a HK$50 petrol coupon as an incentive

Emily HungLo Hoi-ying
Emily Hung and Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 1:19pm, 9 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal are pointed in the direction of a free bus service to Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Passengers at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal are pointed in the direction of a free bus service to Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE