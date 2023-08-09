Passengers at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal are pointed in the direction of a free bus service to Kai Tak MTR station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Plain sailing for passengers at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal as free bus services end long queues for transport
- Poor transport links at terminal sparked complaints after hundreds of cruise passengers were left waiting in long queues over the weekend
- Government added three free shuttle bus routes to key tourist destinations and gave cabbies a HK$50 petrol coupon as an incentive
