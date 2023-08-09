Hong Kong taxi drivers overcharging tourists is back in the spotlight. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong transport
Overcharging Hong Kong taxis back in spotlight after cabbies quote mainland Chinese tourist more than 3 times metered fare

  • Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung says lawmakers will crack down on unscrupulous taxi drivers
  • Cabby quotes HK$200 for ride from Lan Kwai Fong to Causeway Bay which is 5km away and should cost HK$60, according to tourist

Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 3:10pm, 9 Aug, 2023

