Minibus operators have taken advantage of a government scheme allowing them to apply to import workers to ease a manpower crunch. Photo: Jelly Tse
Minibus operators have taken advantage of a government scheme allowing them to apply to import workers to ease a manpower crunch. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong transport operators apply to import 1,600 mainland Chinese minibus and coach drivers as scheme opens

  • Labour Importation Scheme for transport sector receives 118 applications in public light bus and coach category
  • Spokesman says it will take about a month for imported drivers to complete training, take pre-employment courses and pass driving tests

Oscar Liu
Oscar Liu

Updated: 6:20pm, 9 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Minibus operators have taken advantage of a government scheme allowing them to apply to import workers to ease a manpower crunch. Photo: Jelly Tse
Minibus operators have taken advantage of a government scheme allowing them to apply to import workers to ease a manpower crunch. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE