Minibus operators have taken advantage of a government scheme allowing them to apply to import workers to ease a manpower crunch. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong transport operators apply to import 1,600 mainland Chinese minibus and coach drivers as scheme opens
- Labour Importation Scheme for transport sector receives 118 applications in public light bus and coach category
- Spokesman says it will take about a month for imported drivers to complete training, take pre-employment courses and pass driving tests
