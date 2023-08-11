Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal was built on the runway of the city’s former airport. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal was built on the runway of the city’s former airport. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong cruise terminal operator rejects shopper-friendly revamp, stresses role as home port for ships

  • Worldwide Cruise Terminals says primary purpose of Kai Tak facility is as a home port and temporary stop for boarding, disembarking passengers
  • ‘People are travelling with their families and suitcases, they are not looking to shop at the terminal,’ company’s managing director says

Lo Hoi-ying and Jess Ma

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Aug, 2023

