Hong Kong’s taxi trade has come under fire for poor service and the bad attitude of some drivers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s taxi trade has come under fire for poor service and the bad attitude of some drivers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong taxi drivers, operators rally to demand authorities step up action against illegal ride-hailing services such as Uber

  • More than 100 taxi drivers and owners gather outside Legislative Council for rally
  • They also complain that ‘astronomical’ insurance costs are driving them out of business

Ambrose Li
Ambrose Li

Updated: 11:25pm, 11 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s taxi trade has come under fire for poor service and the bad attitude of some drivers. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s taxi trade has come under fire for poor service and the bad attitude of some drivers. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE