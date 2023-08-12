Police have launched an operation to crack down on unscrupulous taxi drivers. Photo: Sam Tsang
2 Hong Kong taxi drivers arrested for alleged overcharging amid police crackdown on industry malpractice
- Operation against unscrupulous cabbies will continue for a few more days
- Action comes after mainland Chinese tourist says in online video he was charged more than three times for Central-Causeway Bay ride
