Li is among hundreds of mainland drivers who have applied to work as a minibus driver in Hong Kong through mainland employment agencies. The applications are part of a government drive to bring in 20,000 workers to ease personnel shortages in the city’s construction, aviation and transport industries.

“I really like Hong Kong which has a unique and innovative culture and efficient policies. I will strive my best to serve the people of Hong Kong and strictly follow the city’s way of doing things.”

“I aspire to work in Hong Kong. As the saying goes: men look up to a higher place just as water seeks its way down. I hope to earn a higher income to provide a better life for my family,” he said in fluent Cantonese.

Li at present earns about 7,000 yuan (US$895) a month and supports his wife and three children. But in Hong Kong he could earn about HK$20,000 a month as a minibus driver under the city’s special scheme to import minibus and coach drivers.

Shenzhen cross-border truck driver Joe Li Zhiping, 39, is eager to move to Hong Kong and work as a minibus driver, drawn by the hope of a higher salary and the city’s lifestyle.

Transport operators can recruit up to 900 minibus drivers and 800 coach drivers under the policy, with most of the workers likely to come from the mainland. The first group is expected to arrive by the end of the year.

Transport authorities have received 118 applications after the first round closed on Monday, with industry players applying to import 1,600 mainland minibus and coach drivers, accounting for 94 per cent of the 1,700 quota.

Advertisement

People hired under the scheme must be paid a monthly rate no lower than the median wage, HK$14,300 for minibus drivers working eight hours a day. But operators said that, including overtime allowances, minibus drivers could easily earn as much as HK$20,000 per month.

But the policy has drawn criticism from the public. Some said it was ironic the industry was willing to pay for accommodation and training for imported workers but reluctant to offer more money to local ones.

Although mainlanders have reportedly been subject to occasional discrimination in Hong Kong, Li said he was not worried about moving as he had never felt any prejudice during his many visits to the city.

“Hongkongers are very nice, friendly and straightforward. I’ve never experienced any hostility from them,” he said. “I will take good care of our passengers with safety as the top priority.”

Advertisement

For Li, who secured an initial job offer in Hong Kong after attending several job fairs and being interviewed by transport operators, his only concern is whether he can stay in the city when his contract expires in two years.

“I am only worried that after two years, if I fail to get my contract renewed, I will be forced to return to the mainland, where I can’t find a high-paying job like this one,” he said.

Another candidate, Liu Weibin, a 46-year-old coach driver earning 6,000 yuan a month in Shaoguan, Guangdong, was also attracted by the better salary in Hong Kong, as well as its more liberal lifestyle.

Advertisement

“The salary in Hong Kong is really attractive. Its array of local delicacies, shopping experiences, nightlife activities and convenient transport make the city irresistible,” he said.

“I don’t have any worries about working in Hong Kong. As an experienced driver, I always put safety first. And I’ve learned to keep an upbeat mood when dealing with passengers to avoid having arguments with them.

“I may be a bit worried about the high living costs in Hong Kong, but I will try to cut spending on unnecessary things,” he added.

Advertisement

Minibus operator Andy Chan Chi-fai who runs a fleet of more than 60 minibuses with 120 drivers aged 57 to 82, has applied to hire about 20 drivers from the mainland.

Over the past few weeks, he attended several job fairs over the border and interviewed about 50 drivers.

Minibus operator Andy Chan, says his local staffing options are limited given the ageing local workforce and persistent lack of workers. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Chan admitted hiring drivers from outside Hong Kong would push up operating costs, as he had to provide accommodation for them, plus pay for their city driving test and training.

Advertisement

“Hiring each new worker will cost an extra HK$30,000 to HK$40,000. The newcomers will not be able to work in the first month after arriving and before passing the driving test and company training,” he said. “For every imported driver, we expect to pay more than HK$2,000 in rent per month.”

But he admitted his staffing options were limited because of the ageing Hong Kong workforce and lack of new entrants to the job.

“We’ve been unable to hire sufficient manpower in the past 10 years, even though we’ve offered a much higher salary, at more than HK$25,000 per month. Young people are not interested in joining this trade,” he said.

Most of the mainland candidates were attracted by the higher salary and the city’s lifestyle, he added.

“The candidates are mostly middle-aged, ranging from over 30 to 50,” he said. “My basic requirements include fluency in Cantonese, having a strong awareness of transport safety with a good driving attitude and a good manner in serving passengers.”

Eric Tse Cheuk-yu, owner of Hop Fat Light Bus, which has a fleet of 90 minibuses and 140 drivers mostly aged over 60, applied to import 20 mainland workers as his company battled a 20 per cent shortfall in manpower.

He interviewed about 70 people out of a pool of more than 200, and shortlisted about 20 of them.

“Most of them aspire to earn a better income in Hong Kong as making a living becomes more difficult on the mainland and they don’t mind working far away from home. It shows that the mainland economy is getting worse,” he said.

Tse also required the mainland drivers to be able to speak fluent Cantonese.

“They are all eager to work in the city,” he said. “Everyone told me they were not afraid of working hard in Hong Kong.”