Hong Kong authorities have approved 98 per cent of nearly 2,900 applications from non-local aviation workers under a pilot scheme to import labour to ease a manpower shortage in the industry.

Among the 10 job categories under the scheme, passenger services officers, ramp services agents, and aircraft maintenance mechanics or technicians took up more than half of the approved applications.

The Transport and Logistics Bureau on Monday announced the long-awaited greenlight after two weeks of scrutiny by an interdepartmental liaison group comprising representatives from the bureau, the Labour Department, and the Airport Authority.

Workers on duty on the parking apron at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Sam Tsang

“We hope that imported labour will receive training and work in Hong Kong soon to relieve the acute manpower shortage in the aviation industry and support the continual recovery of the industry,” a bureau spokesman said.