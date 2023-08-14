Boost for Hong Kong aviation sector as authorities approve 2,900 applications from non-local workers to ease manpower shortage
- Among first round of 2,889 applications from 29 companies in aviation industry submitted last month, 2,841 were approved
- Dozens who failed did not meet basic requirements, while one application was rejected as proposed wage was lower than median for job
Hong Kong authorities have approved 98 per cent of nearly 2,900 applications from non-local aviation workers under a pilot scheme to import labour to ease a manpower shortage in the industry.
Among the 10 job categories under the scheme, passenger services officers, ramp services agents, and aircraft maintenance mechanics or technicians took up more than half of the approved applications.
The Transport and Logistics Bureau on Monday announced the long-awaited greenlight after two weeks of scrutiny by an interdepartmental liaison group comprising representatives from the bureau, the Labour Department, and the Airport Authority.
“We hope that imported labour will receive training and work in Hong Kong soon to relieve the acute manpower shortage in the aviation industry and support the continual recovery of the industry,” a bureau spokesman said.
Among the first round of 2,889 applications from 29 companies in the aviation industry submitted last month, 2,841 from 28 firms were approved.
The spokesman said the dozens who failed did not meet the basic requirements of the scheme, while one application was rejected as the proposed wage was lower than the median for the job.
In June, the government unveiled a scheme to import up to 20,000 workers to support the construction, transport and aviation sectors, which would bypass vetting procedures by the Labour Advisory Board.
The number of approved applications for the aviation industry only took 45 per cent of the quota of 6,300 workers in frontline non-supervisory positions under 10 job types, including warehouse operators, cargo handlers and aircraft tug drivers and loader operators.
According to the government, details of the second round of applications will be posted in due course.
In June, the Chief Executive in Council approved the controversial plan of importing workers in certain sectors on the prerequisite the employment of local labour was safeguarded.
Earlier this month, a coalition of airlines warned Hong Kong that labour shortages, among other factors, were obstacles to the aviation sector’s recovery.
Lavinia Lau Hoi-zee, the chairwoman of the Board of Airline Representatives of Hong Kong and also a Cathay Pacific Airways executive, said the single biggest obstacle to the Post-Covid recovery of airlines’ full capacity was labour shortages at the airport and about 20 per cent of the group’s 72 members had yet to resume flights to Hong Kong.
The airport currently has 53,000 workers, about a third fewer than the 78,000 it had before the Covid-19 pandemic. It handled 3.3 million passengers in June, just over half the 2019 level.