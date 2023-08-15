Hong Kong’s pandemic-battered aviation sector is scrambling to replenish manpower. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Transport

Hong Kong’s first batch of imported labour for aviation sector to start work at airport earliest by December

  • Hong Kong Airline Service Providers Association president Vivien Lau makes projection after authorities approved nearly 2,900 non-local headcounts
  • Industry heads give assurance local employment will still be prioritised

Edith Lin
Edith Lin

Updated: 11:45am, 15 Aug, 2023

