Hong Kong’s pandemic-battered aviation sector is scrambling to replenish manpower. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s first batch of imported labour for aviation sector to start work at airport earliest by December
- Hong Kong Airline Service Providers Association president Vivien Lau makes projection after authorities approved nearly 2,900 non-local headcounts
- Industry heads give assurance local employment will still be prioritised
Hong Kong’s pandemic-battered aviation sector is scrambling to replenish manpower. Photo: Sam Tsang