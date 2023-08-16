Officers from the New Territories South regional crime unit are investigating the incident. Photo: Jelly Tse
Tesla crashes into Hong Kong department store, injuring driver and staff member
- Car mounts pavement on Hoi Shing Road in Tsuen Wan soon after 1pm and crashes into ground-floor shop in Skyline Plaza, according to police
- Driver suffers injuries to face and leg, while staff member at store dodges vehicle but hurts waist
