Officers from the New Territories South regional crime unit are investigating the incident. Photo: Jelly Tse
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Transport

Tesla crashes into Hong Kong department store, injuring driver and staff member

  • Car mounts pavement on Hoi Shing Road in Tsuen Wan soon after 1pm and crashes into ground-floor shop in Skyline Plaza, according to police
  • Driver suffers injuries to face and leg, while staff member at store dodges vehicle but hurts waist

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:02pm, 16 Aug, 2023

