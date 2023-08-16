The Cathay Group has carried more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time since the pandemic erupted at the start of 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific to offer 100,000 discounted tickets, reveals nearly HK$293 million in dividends paid to government
- Tickets cover 34 destinations, including Kaohsiung, Tokyo, Seoul, London, Sydney and Chicago, for travel between January and June next year
- Airline also reveals it has paid government HK$292.5 million in dividends owed on HK$19.5 billion in preference shares
The Cathay Group has carried more than 2 million passengers in a single month for the first time since the pandemic erupted at the start of 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong