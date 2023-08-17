Flames spotted on one side of the vehicle which had stopped at a lay-by near the tunnel. Photo: Handout
Kowloon-bound side of Hong Kong’s Tate’s Cairn Tunnel reopened after coach fire halts traffic
- Police say flames spotted on side of vehicle, and passengers had evacuated by the time officers arrived
- Transport Department announces at around 10am that the affected lane is reopened but congestion will take time to clear
