Flames spotted on one side of the vehicle which had stopped at a lay-by near the tunnel. Photo: Handout
Flames spotted on one side of the vehicle which had stopped at a lay-by near the tunnel. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong transport
Hong Kong /  Transport

Kowloon-bound side of Hong Kong’s Tate’s Cairn Tunnel reopened after coach fire halts traffic

  • Police say flames spotted on side of vehicle, and passengers had evacuated by the time officers arrived
  • Transport Department announces at around 10am that the affected lane is reopened but congestion will take time to clear

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 11:06am, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Flames spotted on one side of the vehicle which had stopped at a lay-by near the tunnel. Photo: Handout
Flames spotted on one side of the vehicle which had stopped at a lay-by near the tunnel. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE