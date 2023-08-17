Would-be travellers waited online to score Cathay Pacific’s discounted tickets to 34 destinations. Photo: Elson Li
Would-be travellers waited online to score Cathay Pacific’s discounted tickets to 34 destinations. Photo: Elson Li
Cathay Pacific
Hong Kong /  Transport

Scramble for 100,000 discounted Cathay Pacific tickets leaves some Hong Kong users frustrated

  • Users complain of long waiting times and website crashes as they tried to book tickets to one of the 34 destinations
  • Flight prices are out of reach for many people now so competition must be more fierce than ever, says one user who failed to book a ticket

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 3:36pm, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Would-be travellers waited online to score Cathay Pacific’s discounted tickets to 34 destinations. Photo: Elson Li
Would-be travellers waited online to score Cathay Pacific’s discounted tickets to 34 destinations. Photo: Elson Li
READ FULL ARTICLE