Beond, a new luxury airline from the Maldives, plans to fly to Hong Kong next year following its expected launch this autumn. Photo: Handout
Beond, a new luxury airline from the Maldives, plans to fly to Hong Kong next year following its expected launch this autumn. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong tourism
Hong Kong /  Transport

exclusive | Will wealthy Hongkongers fly Maldives’ new all-business class airline? Beond sets sights on travellers with cash to splash

  • Beond – pronounced ‘beyond’ – is targeting affluent travellers and hopes to fly to Hong Kong next year
  • Its Airbus A321 will have only 68 seats, whereas other airlines fit 220 economy seats in the same space

Laura Westbrook
Laura Westbrook

Updated: 10:03am, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beond, a new luxury airline from the Maldives, plans to fly to Hong Kong next year following its expected launch this autumn. Photo: Handout
Beond, a new luxury airline from the Maldives, plans to fly to Hong Kong next year following its expected launch this autumn. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE