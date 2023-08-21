Hong Kong Airlines is among local carriers offering free tickets, the costs of which are covered by the government under a travel promotion. Photo: Elson Li
Hong Kong Airlines’ third round of free tickets causes frustration again as users complain of 2-hour wait
- Third round of return trips cover flights to mainland Chinese destinations, Japan and Taiwan, totalling 8,500 tickets up for grabs from Monday 10am
- Airline had earlier apologised for ‘technical’ difficulties in previous rounds that also left users seeing red over wait time
