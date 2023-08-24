More staff will be on hand at the Eastern Harbour Tunnel before the closure to assist and ensure traffic flows smoothly.

“During the tunnel closure, taxis may need to use the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and the Western Harbour Tunnel, and the trip may be longer than usual. Passengers should communicate with the taxi drivers on which tunnel to take.”

“I urge drivers to plan their journey ahead if they have to use the tunnel during the early morning of August 27, and learn how to use alternative routes such as the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and the Western Harbour Tunnel, as well as reserve enough time,” said Patrick Ho Kwong-hang, deputy commissioner for transport.

The Transport Department on Thursday said both directions of traffic at the tunnel, as well as connecting roads, would be closed between 4am and 5am for the transition to the HKeToll system.

The crossing, connecting Cha Kwo Ling and Quarry Bay across Victoria Harbour, is the sixth tunnel to be covered by HKeToll, which is designed to alleviate long-standing traffic congestion in the city.

Tate’s Cairn Tunnel and Aberdeen Tunnel are also set to implement the new system by the end of 2023.

Patrick Ho, deputy commissioner for transport, has told drivers to consider using the Cross-Harbour Tunnel or the Western Harbour Tunnel on Sunday morning. Photo: Jelly Tse

The department’s chief traffic officer Gary Wong Chi-hang said the entrances to the Eastern Harbour Tunnel had seven lanes at present, including two for an automatic toll option that was separate to HKeToll and five for manual payment.

The seven lanes will be reduced to four and three on the Hong Kong Island and Kowloon sides, respectively, with all operating under the new electronic toll system.

Wong said a temporary traffic arrangement near the crossing would begin in stages from midnight on the eve of the implementation of the system, and he urged drivers to maintain a safe speed and follow instructions.

“Before 4am, the lanes for both directions will remain open. The toll plaza will be closed in phases with at least three toll lanes opened in each direction,” he said.

Both directions of traffic will be funnelled through one side of the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel from midnight on Sunday as part of efforts to divert drivers, according to Wong.

“Drivers travelling from Tseung Kwan O to Hong Kong Island will be required to follow the signage and divert to Cha Kwo Ling Road, Yau Tong Road and Lei Yue Mun Road to head to the Eastern Harbour Tunnel.”

The department said three overnight bus routes – N619, N680 and N691 – would be diverted via the Cross-Harbour Tunnel during the closure of the Eastern Harbour Tunnel.

Data from the department showed that 98 per cent of vehicles had been issued tags for scanning under HKeToll, and 90 per cent of drivers had installed them. But only 70 per cent of users had linked their tags to an automatic payment method.

Residents can still use toll tickets at Tate’s Cairn Tunnel and Aberdeen Tunnel, where the new system has yet to be launched. Holders of such tickets could ask for a refund between August 27 and June 30 at eight centres across the city, the department said.