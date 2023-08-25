While Hong Kong flight attendants would remain the backbone of the company’s cabin crew, those from the mainland would make up the second-largest contingent, Lam said.

Earnings at Hong Kong’s Cathay soar to HK$4.3 billion in first half of 2023

Earnings at Hong Kong’s Cathay soar to HK$4.3 billion in first half of 2023

“We plan to recruit 200 to 300 mainland cabin crew this year and by 2025 we hope to increase the number to 1,000 to 2,000.”

“We are very encouraged by the response and the quality of the candidates interviewed today,” Cathay CEO Ronald Lam Siu-por said on Friday, after a recruitment event in Qianhai, Shenzhen.

The airline attracted more than 2,000 mainland applicants in its drive to bring in more Mandarin-speaking flight attendants, a move analysts earlier said would help the company compete for the growing travel market across the border.

Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways has shortlisted 600 mainland Chinese candidates for interviews to compete for 300 cabin crew jobs in an unprecedented cross-border recruitment to foster greater diversity.

The airline CEO also stressed the move was part of efforts to increase flight routes across the border and brushed aside suggestions the policy was in response to an incident in May that saw three cabin crew members fired after they were accused of mocking the English-language proficiency of a mainland passenger.

Cathay CEO Ronald Lam has hailed the recruitment event in Shenzhen as “encouraging”. Photo: Dickson Lee

“The reason we have decided to recruit cabin crew from mainland China is because increasingly we have more and more flights between Hong Kong and the mainland, and more customers from the mainland,” he said.

Advertisement

“It is therefore natural for us to expand our team of cabin crew to include candidates from the mainland … We believe this will make our organisation even more diverse and in a better position to serve our customers from different backgrounds.”

Mandy Ng Kit-man, Cathay’s director of service delivery, vowed to ramp up social inclusion training for the airline to ensure new recruits could assist passengers of different cultural backgrounds.

“We will strengthen training for the new recruits to deal with different scenarios so they can serve our customers from different backgrounds,” she said.

Hopefuls wait to be interviewed for a chance to join Cathay’s cabin crew. Photo: Dickson Lee

According to the carrier, candidates looking to join its cabin crew must be proficient in English and fluent in at least one Asian language.

Airline CEO Lam said the job requirements were universal for all cabin crew hopefuls.

Advertisement

“We will adopt the same standards and requirements when assessing the mainland candidates as we do in Hong Kong, and other parts of Asia. A consistent standard in terms of language, service attitude and experience,” he said.

Each cabin crew member would also have their language skills clearly marked on their name tags, the airline said.

Advertisement

New recruits can start on monthly salaries of up to HK$20,000 (US$2,550) after the airline bumped up its pay grades as part of efforts to retain employees. Staff can also choose to reside in Hong Kong or neighbouring cities on the mainland.

The number of employees at Cathay has dropped by about 40 per cent since 2019.