Hong Kong authorities have stopped offering free shuttle buses at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, as the government revealed it had spent about HK$590,000 (US$75,192) on measures to alleviate passenger congestion at the site.

The government on Wednesday said it had cancelled three complimentary shuttle buses launched on August 9 that ran between the terminal and popular tourist destinations

“The government became highly involved with the operations of the cruise terminal this time […] to ensure tourists had a good experience when visiting Hong Kong,” authorities wrote in reply to lawmakers’ queries.

“However, it is the government’s view that it should not be involved in such operations, nor should it be using public funds for the terminal’s transport for the long-term.”

The three shuttle bus routes would be replaced by “discounted transportation and shore excursions”, it added.