At least 37 people were injured in the crash, with 16 from the public double-decker and 21 from the school bus, according to police. All the injuries sustained by the passengers on the double-decker were minor.

The crash occurred at around 8am on Cheung Tung Road near the Discovery Bay tunnel toll plaza.

Two pupils and the male driver of the school bus suffered serious injuries and were taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung.

The remaining 18 passengers of the school bus had minor injuries and were sent to Northern Lantau Hospital, the force added.

The school bus was carrying students from Discovery College in Discovery Bay, which offers primary and secondary education.

The front window pane of the double-decker bus serving Discovery Bay was shattered. Photo:Jelly Tse

The vehicle veered off the single lane road and crashed into the trees, leaving its front half damaged.

Children in their school uniform were seen sitting on the ground and receiving care by medics or their parents.

Discovery College, part of the English Schools Foundation (ESF), confirmed that its students were involved in the crash.

“Staff from the school and from ESF are on-site and are offering support as required,” it said. “Contact is being made with the parents of the students who were travelling on the bus, and ESF staff are liaising directly with the bus operator.”

According to the school’s website, Kwoon Chung Motors serves as the third-party contractor providing bus services to its pupils.

At least seven ambulances and dozens of firefighters and police officers were at the scene of the crash.

Traffic in both directions on Cheung Tung Road was closed as of 9.30am.

The Transport Department said as the accident involved a public bus and many passengers, more time was needed to clear the road and drivers were advised to use other routes.