Hong Kong’s Airport Authority on Saturday said about 480 flights would resume as the effects of Typhoon Saola waned, with the first planes departing and landing in the city at around 11am.

Flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said it would resume departing flights from noon and operate additional ones to the UK or Canada amid strong demand.

Authority spokesman Chapman Fong Shui-man said: “Under our flight reassignment mechanism, we will resume about 480 flights. Tonight, both of our runways will maintain operations, so airlines will have sufficient capacity to resume and add flights.

“We predict that the first flight departing Hong Kong would be at 11.15am and the first flight arriving would be around 11.00am,” Fong added.