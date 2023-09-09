“Water had dripped onto the insulator of the overhead cable and subsequently affected the power supply,” the MTR Corp said, adding repair work would take about two hours.

The rail operator said the issue was believed to also be related to the heavy rainfall, pointing to water seepage “from the roof of the tunnel” at Wong Tai Sin.

At 10am, the MTR Corporation said train services between Shek Kip Mei and Choi Hung had been suspended due to a power disruption caused by faulty overhead line equipment near Wong Tai Sin station, which was on Thursday night crippled by floods.

Services between Whampoa and Shek Kip Mei would run at five-minute intervals while those between Choi Hung and Tiu Keng Leng would be every eight minutes, it added.

The disruption came 4½ hours after the rail operator announced plans to fully resume services on the Kwun Tong line and reopen the Wong Tai Sin facility.

Advertisement

At the height of the downpour on Thursday night which triggered the city’s longest black rainstorm warning, floods had hit multiple stations along the Kwun Tong line and even platforms at Wong Tai Sin.

The MTR Corp first suspended services between Whampoa and Kwun Tong and later narrowed this to Shek Kip Mei and Choi Hung.

The rail giant earlier conceded it would take time to reinstate damaged facilities at Wong Tai Sin, with lifts and escalator services suspended and exit B3 closed.

The Transport Department on Saturday said all daytime bus services except six routes had resumed in the morning. These include routes 9 and X9 between Shau Kei Wan and Shek O, with Shek O Road still closed.

Thousands of residents on the southern tip of Hong Kong Island have been isolated after two landslides damaged the only road leading into Shek O Village.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, passenger clearance services at the Liantang-Heung Yuen Wai border control point are also suspended.

Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan on Saturday said public servants from various departments would be deployed citywide to back up the Home Affairs Department in helping residents recover from flood damage.

Advertisement

“More staff members will be mobilised this time than during Super Typhoon Saola,” Yeung told a radio show, referring to an earlier storm which triggered the highest No 10 warning signal.

The deluge from Thursday night sparked flash floods across Hong Kong, with more than 140 people sent to hospital. It also triggered 39 landslides, swamped malls, rail stations and neighbourhoods as well as interrupted power for thousands of households.

Advertisement

Officials faced mounting pressure in the aftermath of the storm to address criticism of a perceived lack of preparedness. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu later pointed to the low predictability of rainfall compared to typhoons, insisting the latest downpour was “once in 100 years”, but promising a review of the government’s mechanism for disseminating information.