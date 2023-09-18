Lanes on part of a key link in Hong Kong connecting the city with its airport were on Monday morning shut down after four separate accidents involving 14 vehicles occurred in the span of 15 minutes.

The latest accident involved a pile-up of three private cars and two taxis at 8.15am on the airport-bound side of the Tsing Ma Bridge in Tsing Yi, with four people sustaining minor injuries.

Just nine minutes earlier, a light goods vehicle, taxi, and private car collided near the site, but no one was hurt.