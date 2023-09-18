4 separate accidents in 15 minutes on Hong Kong’s Lantau Link shut down some lanes leading to airport, including on Tsing Ma Bridge
- Only minor injuries reported in cases involving 14 vehicles in all
- Transport authorities warn of traffic congestion, lower deck of link opened
Lanes on part of a key link in Hong Kong connecting the city with its airport were on Monday morning shut down after four separate accidents involving 14 vehicles occurred in the span of 15 minutes.
The latest accident involved a pile-up of three private cars and two taxis at 8.15am on the airport-bound side of the Tsing Ma Bridge in Tsing Yi, with four people sustaining minor injuries.
Just nine minutes earlier, a light goods vehicle, taxi, and private car collided near the site, but no one was hurt.
Two other accidents had also occurred five minutes apart, with the first one at 8.10am involving a collision between a taxi and private vehicle, and the second centred on two cabs and two cars. No injuries were reported.
The Transport Department on its website at around 9am said due to the mishaps, part of the lanes of the Lantau Link to the airport had been closed. The link comprises the Tsing Ma Bridge, Kap Shui Mun Bridge and Ma Wan Viaduct. The lower deck of the link system has been opened.
“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes. Residents heading to areas in the vicinities of Tung Chung and the airport please consider using other public transport services such as the MTR,” it wrote. “Traffic is congested now.”
The department later at 11.30am announced the link had fully reopened.