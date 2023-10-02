Hong Kong police officer draws gun in attempt to stop driver over suspected traffic violation, before car rams into vehicles, injuring 2 people
- Force says officers spotted car at 12.13pm in Cheung Sha Wan, with the vehicle using an expired licence and suspected of running a red light
- Online video shows officer drawing his gun and another his baton before car flees scene and hits other vehicles, leaving to two people injured
A Hong Kong police officer drew his gun in attempting to stop a car over a suspected traffic violation on Monday, before it rammed into other vehicles and a bystander.
The force said officers had spotted the car at 12.13pm in Cheung Sha Wan. The vehicle was suspected of running a red light and its licence was expired.
Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the car sped off, according to police.
“As officers chased the car to the junction of Lai Chi Kok Road and Tai Nan West Street, it did not stop, crashing into two taxis, another private car and a woman,” a spokesman said.
“In the process, a baton and a gun were drawn. The gun was drawn but not fired.”
The force said one of the taxi drivers suffered neck pain and the woman had leg injuries and experienced dizziness. They were both sent to Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan.
An online video showed a police officer pointing his gun at the car while trying to open its door, but in vain. Another officer then used his baton to hit its windscreen several times before the car fled the scene.
Police are searching the area and no arrests have been made so far.
More to follow ...