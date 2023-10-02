A Hong Kong police officer drew his gun in attempting to stop a car over a suspected traffic violation on Monday, before it rammed into other vehicles and a bystander.

The force said officers had spotted the car at 12.13pm in Cheung Sha Wan. The vehicle was suspected of running a red light and its licence was expired.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the car sped off, according to police.

“As officers chased the car to the junction of Lai Chi Kok Road and Tai Nan West Street, it did not stop, crashing into two taxis, another private car and a woman,” a spokesman said.