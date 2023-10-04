Advertisement
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
2 injured in Hong Kong light rail train collision at Yuen Long station, MTR Corp diverts routes
- Crash occurred at terminus on Long Yat Road, when train on route 761 carrying about 50 passengers collided with empty one coming out of depot
- Trains on route 614, 615 and 761P diverted and will not stop between Tong Fong Tsuen and Yuen Long light rail stations
A collision between light rail trains at a station in Hong Kong’s New Territories on Wednesday injured two passengers.
The crash occurred at the Light Rail Yuen Long Terminus on Long Yat Road soon after 9.30am, according to police.
A force spokesman said an initial investigation showed a train on route 761 carrying about 50 people collided with another empty carriage coming out of the depot.
The spokesman said two passengers from the route 761 train suffered minor injuries, and ambulances were called to the scene.
The MTR Corporation confirmed a light rail service disruption at the Yuen Long stop, adding that trains on route 614, 615 and 761P had been diverted and would not stop between Tong Fong Tsuen and Yuen Long stations.
