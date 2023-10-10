Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday also conceded the situation was “undesirable”, demanding the Transport and Logistics Bureau come up with a contingency plan with the MTR Corporation as well as the Airport Authority.

The storm, which at one point triggered the second-highest No 9 typhoon alert, shut down express rail services from the airport to the city centre, leaving thousands of arrivals trapped at the terminal and long queues for taxis.

Sector representatives made the call after transport authorities pledged a “contingency arrangement” with operators following chaos at the airport on Sunday night, sparked by Typhoon Koinu.

Hong Kong’s taxi industry on Tuesday called on the government to work out an insurance package for cabbies before expecting them to take stranded passengers in extreme weather.

The airport chaos on Sunday night was sparked by the No 9 typhoon warning being issued by the Observatory with only 15 minutes’ advance notice. Airport authorities had said they called taxi associations for support but not many cabs showed up in the end.

Some passengers also complained about cabbies charging three times the usual fare or more.

Ng Kwan-shing, chairman of the Taxi Dealers and Owners Association, stressed most drivers were reluctant to work during a No 8 typhoon alert or above as insurance companies would reject claims for vehicle damage, prompting those who took risks to charge extra to cover themselves.

“The point is that our drivers cannot bear the great cost of car damage,” Ng told a radio show on Tuesday.

He noted transport authorities had contacted the sector for help to handle stranded residents and passengers, but argued it was unlikely for his colleagues to provide services in extreme weather without being insured.

Ng also acknowledged industry proposals for a team of about 80 to 100 reserve drivers for typhoon emergencies, but argued taxis should not be the only mode of public transport to bear the burden, given their limited capacities.

Hong Kong’s taxi sector has said drivers are reluctant to work when a No 8 typhoon signal or more is in force as they are not insured against vehicle damage. Photo: Edmond So

Lam Kwai-keung, chairman of the Front Line Taxi Driver Association, also said the lack of insurance coverage for drivers in extreme weather had been a decade-long topic of discussion with the Transport Department.

On the same radio programme, lawmaker Edward Leung Hei of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong urged the Airport Authority to come up with a plan for extreme emergencies and review it with the Transport Department.

“Calling in taxis at the very last minute proved the authority had not done preparation work,” he said.

He also suggested a plan to coordinate with nearby hotels, so travellers would have the option of overnight accommodation instead of being trapped at the airport.

Additional reporting by Kahon Chan