The time-adjusted tolls will serve as the second stage of revamped fees at the three crossings after the government narrowed their charge difference from August 2 in a bid to address long-standing traffic congestion issues.

The Transport Department said on Wednesday starting on December 10 at 5am, the tolls at the city’s three harbour crossings would vary depending on the time of day as part of the government’s move to streamline the tunnel traffic during peak hours.

Hong Kong will introduce time-varying tolls at the city’s three cross-harbour tunnels in December with the overall traffic expected to be cut by at least 5 per cent.

“Following the resumption of normality, the overall cross-harbour traffic has resumed to the pre-pandemic level, and there may be a growing trend of the traffic volume with further resumption of social and economic activities,” a department spokesman said.

“We, therefore, see a cogent need to implement time-varying tolls at the three cross-harbour tunnels to streamline the traffic and discourage drivers from using the tunnels during peak hours.”

The spokesman added the vehicle flow at the Western crossing increased by 13 per cent and dropped by 5 per cent at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel following the first stage.

In August, the toll for private cars was adjusted to HK$60 at the Western Harbour Tunnel and HK$30 at the Eastern Harbour Tunnel and Cross-Harbour Tunnel.

He said he expected the overall traffic at the three crossings would drop by at least 5 per cent, while the number of private cars and motorcycles would decrease by 10 per cent.

“We expect the traffic diversion effect will be more obvious after the implementation of the time-varying tolls,” the spokesman pointed out.

“The congestion at the tunnel area will remain but the queue at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel will be shortened from Yau Ma Tei to Jordan while the traffic outside the tunnels will ease.”

After the launch of the second stage of the revamped tolls, from Monday to Saturday, during the commuting rush hours from 7.30am to 10.15am and 4.30pm to 7pm, private cars will be charged HK$60 at the Western Harbour Tunnel and HK$40 at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel.

The new peak-hour toll for the Cross-Harbour Tunnel is twice its current price.

All three tunnels will charge private cars HK$30 between 10.15am and 4.30pm and HK$20 between 7pm and 7.30am the following day.

To discourage motorists from rushing to cross before prices change, the tolls will increase or decrease by HK$2 every two minutes when transitioning to peak-hour or non-peak-hour periods until they reach the maximum rate.

During public holidays, private cars will be charged HK$20 to HK$25 at all three crossings.

Taxis and goods vehicles will be charged HK$25 and HK$50 respectively at all times at the three crossings.

Ringo Lee says review of time-varying tolls should be carried out after four months in operation. Photo: SCMP

Ringo Lee Yiu-pui, the president of the Hong Kong Automobile Association, called on the government to review the time-adjusted tolls after four months of operation and simplify the system if necessary.

“If the time-varying tolls fail to achieve a desirable result with regard to streamlining the tunnel traffic after four months of operation, the authorities should review the toll mechanism and simplify the charging periods,” he said.

He also urged motorists to put safety first and not rush to escape the peak-hour tolls.

“Some drivers may cross the tunnel a bit earlier to avoid the peak-hour tolls and many might be easily distracted by the time-varying tolls. I call on them not to pay their attention on the tolls but on road safety,” he said.