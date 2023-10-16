Roll-out of time-varying tolls at Hong Kong’s 3 cross-harbour tunnels delayed to December 17
- New tolls to kick in on December 17 at 5am instead of December 10 as more time needed to promote plan, transport authorities say
- Plan is part of government efforts to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours
The introduction of time-varying tolls at Hong Kong’s three cross-harbour tunnels will be delayed by one week to December 17, transport authorities have announced, citing the need to better inform residents about the changes.
The Transport and Logistics Bureau on Monday said the fees would kick in on December 17 at 5am instead of December 10 to allow for more time to promote the plan and implement it smoothly after the legislative process had come to an end.
“It has been the government’s target to implement time-varying tolls within 2023 … when the commencement date of time-varying tolls is fixed, the government will further step up publicity so that members of the public are fully aware of the specific charging arrangements,” the spokesman said.
Authorities announced the original start date, which also coincided with the city’s coming district council election, almost a week ago.
The new charges at the three tunnels are part of government efforts to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours. A Transport Department spokesman earlier said overall traffic was expected to decrease by at least 5 per cent as a result of the plan.
The time-adjusted tolls mark the second stage of revamped fees at the three crossings after the government narrowed charge differences from August 2 in a bid to address long-standing traffic congestion issues.
Hong Kong to bring in time-varying tolls at 3 harbour crossings in December
Under the revamped tolls, from Monday to Saturday, during the rush hours from 7.30am to 10.15am and 4.30pm to 7pm, private cars will be charged HK$60 (US$8) at the Western Harbour Tunnel and HK$40 at the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and Eastern Harbour Tunnel.
All three tunnels will charge private cars HK$30 between 10.15am and 4.30pm and HK$20 from 7pm to 7.30am the following day.
To discourage motorists from rushing to pass the tunnels before prices change, the tolls will increase or decrease by HK$2 every two minutes when transitioning to peak-hour or non-peak-hour periods until they reach the maximum rate.
During public holidays, private cars will be charged HK$20 to HK$25 at all three crossings. Taxis and goods vehicles will have to pay HK$25 and HK$50, respectively, at all times at the three tunnels.
What you need to know about Hong Kong’s new tolls for its harbour tunnels
According to the bureau, the Road Tunnels (Government) (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 (Commencement) Notice will be submitted to the Legislative Council on Wednesday for negative vetting, meaning lawmakers will vote on it after the updated legislation takes effect.
Earlier this year, authorities postponed the introduction of an electronic toll payment system to May 7 instead of the planned launch date of February 26.
Ben Chan Han-pan, chairman of the Legislative Council’s transport panel, said repeated delays could lead to a negative perception among the public. He suggested better communication and discussion with the panellists could have prevented the postponements.
Chan refrained from speculating over whether the latest delay was connected to the district council election.
“I have reminded authorities that the new plan is more complicated and sufficient time should be allocated to promote it,” he said.