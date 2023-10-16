The introduction of time-varying tolls at Hong Kong’s three cross-harbour tunnels will be delayed by one week to December 17, transport authorities have announced, citing the need to better inform residents about the changes.

The Transport and Logistics Bureau on Monday said the fees would kick in on December 17 at 5am instead of December 10 to allow for more time to promote the plan and implement it smoothly after the legislative process had come to an end.

“It has been the government’s target to implement time-varying tolls within 2023 … when the commencement date of time-varying tolls is fixed, the government will further step up publicity so that members of the public are fully aware of the specific charging arrangements,” the spokesman said.

The new tolls are expected to reduce overall traffic by 5 per cent, according to a Transport Department spokesman. Dickson Lee

Authorities announced the original start date, which also coincided with the city’s coming district council election, almost a week ago.