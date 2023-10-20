A Cathay Pacific Airways plane carrying more than 290 people and bound for Japan was forced to return to Hong Kong on Friday morning after a cargo door on the aircraft was “found unlocked”, the Post learned.

Flight CX596 had to turn back to Hong Kong International Airport at around 9.15am, about 30 minutes after take-off, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

“A sensor’s light was activated, warning the cargo door was not being properly closed,” the source said. “As a result, the plane had to return to Hong Kong’s airport.”

The plane was scheduled to arrive in Osaka in the afternoon. Photo: Shutterstock

Fire engines and ambulances were put on standby at 9.28am after a report that the aircraft’s cargo door was “found unlocked”, a spokeswoman for the Fire Services Department said.