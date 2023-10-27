“The company will investigate the incident,” it said. “The relevant drivers were suspended from duty.”

Rail operator MTR Corporation said a train driver stopped right after the collision and notified the control centre to alert police.

The Yau Oi-bound train 751 ran into train 761P headed for Yuen Long at around 7pm near at the Hang Mei Tsuen stop in the New Territories.

The drivers of two light rail trains have been suspended from duty following a collision during the Friday evening rush hour in Tin Shui Wai near the border with mainland China that left 24 passengers injured.

The accident was the third to involve light rail trains in three months, with one three weeks ago leaving three people hurt and another in July, which did not result in any injuries

The Transport and Logistics Bureau said it was deeply concerned about the collisions and urged the MTR Corp to investigate the accidents to prevent any recurrences.

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department told the railway company to complete its report on Friday’s accident as soon as possible.

Nineteen people were sent to nearby hospitals, including at Tuen Mun Hospital, Pok Oi Hospital and Tin Shui Wai Hospital, while five left after receiving medical help at the scene.

Videos and photos published by local media showed at least two passengers wearing neck braces and lying on stretchers, while one man’s left arm was bandaged.

Some passengers, including children, were seen sitting on the ground while they waited for help from emergency services.

The railway company said the incident briefly disrupted train services, while passengers who were not injured continue their trips on other trains.