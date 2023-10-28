A HK Express sale offering 100,000 air tickets at a starting price of HK$10 (US$1) got off to a rocky start on Saturday as hopefuls in Hong Kong faced long queues and technical difficulties on the carrier’s website.

The three-day initiative began at noon, offering one-way fares to Fukuoka, Kaohsiung, Ningbo, Jeju and Phuket for travel between November 10 and June 30 next year.

The sale, which runs until Monday, was launched to mark the 10th anniversary of HK Express, Cathay Pacific Airways’ budget airline.

Fares do not include taxes, surcharges and baggage fees.

The carrier posted the following message on its website. Photo: Handout

The destinations to be offered on Sunday and Monday have not been announced yet.