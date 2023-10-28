Bumpy start for HK Express ticket sale as Hong Kong hopefuls face long queues, website issues
- Three-day initiative with 100,000 air tickets at a starting price of HK$10 launched at noon, with fares to five destinations
- Frustrated users flood airline’s Facebook page, leaving messages such as ‘fix your website please’
A HK Express sale offering 100,000 air tickets at a starting price of HK$10 (US$1) got off to a rocky start on Saturday as hopefuls in Hong Kong faced long queues and technical difficulties on the carrier’s website.
The three-day initiative began at noon, offering one-way fares to Fukuoka, Kaohsiung, Ningbo, Jeju and Phuket for travel between November 10 and June 30 next year.
The sale, which runs until Monday, was launched to mark the 10th anniversary of HK Express, Cathay Pacific Airways’ budget airline.
Fares do not include taxes, surcharges and baggage fees.
The destinations to be offered on Sunday and Monday have not been announced yet.
A check by a Post reporter at 11.45am found the carrier’s website was not accessible. At 12.15pm, the website had returned, but there was a message saying the wait would be more than one hour. The site was down again starting 1pm.
“To continuously deliver a better customer experience, our website is undergoing maintenance and is currently unavailable,” a message on the website read.
Cathay budget airline HK Express offers 100,000 tickets from HK$10 in sale
Frustrated users flooded the airline’s Facebook page, leaving posts such as “fix your website please” and “I cannot load the page”.
An airline spokeswoman said: “Due to the overwhelming public response, to ensure a smooth registration process, a queuing system has been set up and updated on the website.”
Hongkongers flood HK Express’ website as carrier gives away 21,626 free tickets
She added that participants who successfully entered the flight search page must complete registration and payment procedures within the specified time, or else they would need to requeue to avoid causing network congestion.
HK Express flies to 22 destinations, including seven in Japan.
Cathay Pacific and HK Express have set a target of reaching 70 per cent of their pre-pandemic capacity by the end of this year.
HK Express aims to increase its capacity in 2024 by 1.7 times the pre-pandemic levels.